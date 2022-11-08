New Fortress Energy shares fall after wide profit miss
Nov. 08, 2022 3:43 PM ETNFEBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- New Fortress Energy (NFE) shares down 6.3% in late-afternoon trading on Tuesday after the company reported Q3 results.
- NFE posted Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41, missing consensus by a 31 cents. Revenue of $731.93M (+140.2% Y/Y) beats estimates by $128.04M.
- Other metrics: adj EBITDA $290.7M, total oper expenses $545.2M, cost of sales $393.8M.
- NFE said on track to achieve adj EBITDA ~$1.1B for 2022, and hiked its 2023 adj EBITDA goal to be about $2.5B+ from previous forecast of ~$1.5B+.
- NFE said increase in 2023 earnings goals driven primarily by expected deployment of FLNG 1 in 1H 2023, as well as higher expected oper margins and continued LNG portfolio optimization.
- Stock has more than doubled in value YTD as of Monday's close, which is expected to wipe off session losses.
