2023 macro backdrop could resemble dot-com crash, monetary expert says

Next year's macroeconomic landscape is set to be strikingly similar to the dot-com crash in the early 2000's as both periods come on the heels of excessive risk-on behavior in markets followed by risk-off sentiment.

"2023 in macro might look a lot like 2001," Alfonso Peccatiello, former head of a $20B investment portfolio, wrote in a series of Twitter posts Tuesday, noting "history doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes."

In the lead-up to the dot-com bubble, risk taking was heightened as "people bought anything with a .com at the end of the company name, at whatever valuation," Alf explained. But at the turn of the 21st century, all that excessive risk taking was ultimately wiped out, as seen in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP.IND) (from 1999 to 2002) in the chart below.

The proceeding chart, meanwhile, shows Cathie Wood's growth-oriented ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), the price action of which (from 2020 to 2022) shares a strong relationship with that of the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) during the dot-com era.

The fundamental difference between now and then, however, is 2021 saw an "unprecedented amount of coordinated fiscal & monetary stimulus, which is now rapidly getting unwound as the Dot-Com bubble was rapidly unwound in 2000," Alf explained.

Still, "both follow periods of excessive risk taking and the subsequent rapid unwinding which leaves important scars amongst investors."

Also, headline inflation ran stubbornly above the Federal Reserve's objective for much of 2000. "While today the overshoot is more extreme, the persistency of inflation above 2% was notable in 2000 too," he said.

