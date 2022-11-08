Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) crashed nearly 23% on Wednesday after the ride-sharing company reported third-quarter results that were seen as a "modest disappointment."

During the third-quarter, Lyft (LYFT) said it generated $1.05B in revenue, slightly missing estimates of $1.051B. Active riders as of the end of September 30 were up 7.2% year-over-year to 20,312M.

Adjusted EBITDA during the period was $66.2M, slightly lower than the $67.3M in generated in the year-ago period.

Looking ahead, Lyft (LYFT) said it expects fourth-quarter sales to be between $1.145B and $1.165B, compared to estimates of $1.16B. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be between $80M and $100M.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, who has an outperform rating on Lyft (LYFT), pointed out contribution margin of 56% was above the company's own guidance, as was the $66.2M in adjusted EBITDA, with the company continuing to focus on profit margins. However, the $82M rise in insurance costs impacted the contribution margin for the fourth-quarter, but Ives added that this is likely just a temporary blimp.

"We believe that this is a short-term headwind and the company will continue to grow its profit margins throughout FY23," Ives wrote in a note to clients. "In a nutshell, we believe while this was a modestly disappointing quarter for Lyft but we believe as consumers continue to return to travel, shifting to the office, and other post-pandemic trends take hold Lyft will continue to capture market share in North America heading into 2023."

Last month, it was reported that Lyft (LYFT) had raised its service fee to riders to offset rising insurance costs.

