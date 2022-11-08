Blink Charging Q3 results mixed, co's adj. EBITDA loss widens Y/Y
Nov. 08, 2022 4:02 PM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.47 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $17.25M (+169.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.52M.
- Adj. EBITDA loss of $17.6M vs. adj. EBITDA loss of $8.4M in Q3 last year.
- In Q3, BLNK contracted, deployed or sold 7,834 charging stations, an increase of 160% over Q3 last year.
- "With our goal of increasing the capacity of our Bowie plant from 10,000 units today to 50,000 units by 2024, combined with the addition of a new facility, we believe we can increase our future U.S. charger production up to 100,000 chargers per year." - BLNK CEO Michael Farkas.
- Shares +3.1% after hours.
