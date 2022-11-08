Novavax GAAP EPS of -$2.15 misses by $3.79, revenue beats estimates, lowers revenue guidance

  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$2.15 misses by $3.79.
  • Revenue of $734.58M (+310.8% Y/Y) beats by $179.08M.
  • Delivered over 94 million doses of NVX-CoV2373 globally to date.
  • Refining full year 2022 total revenue guidance, to approximately $2.0 billion, the low end of the previous guidance of $2.0 to $2.3 billion. Total revenue reflects all sources, including product sales of Nuvaxovid by Novavax, grants revenue, royalties and other revenue. The revenue forecast is below analysts estimate of $2.01B.
  • Cost of sales for the third quarter of 2022 were $435 million. This includes $249 million related to excess, obsolete, or expired inventory and losses on firm purchase commitments under our third-party supply agreements.
  • "New data that we announced today reaffirms the broad immune responses of NVX-CoV2373 against circulating variants. Additionally, based on our most recent Phase 1/2 trial results for our COVID-19-Influenza Combination (CIC) vaccine candidate, we look forward to initiating our Phase 2 clinical trial by the end of this year."
  • Press Release

