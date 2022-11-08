Albireo Pharma GAAP EPS of -$1.92 misses by $0.04, revenue of $9.83M beats by $0.29M
Nov. 08, 2022 4:05 PM ETAlbireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Albireo Pharma press release (NASDAQ:ALBO): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.92 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $9.83M (+168.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.29M.
- The Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $272.5 million as of September 30, 2022, versus $181.0 million as of June 30, 2022.
- The Company expects cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to be sufficient to extend our runway beyond at least top line data readout of our BOLD study in biliary atresia in 2024 based on current revenue and expense projections. Bylvay 2022 sales are expected to be $24 million.
Comments