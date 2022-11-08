Arcutis Biotherapeutics GAAP EPS of -$1.89 misses by $0.01, revenue of $0.73M beats by $0.07M
Nov. 08, 2022 4:05 PM ETArcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics press release (NASDAQ:ARQT): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.89 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $0.73M beats by $0.07M.
Cost of sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were $0.3 million driven primarily by the amortization of a milestone payment to AstraZeneca.
Research and development (R&D) expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were $69.7 million compared to $40.6 million for the corresponding period in 2021.
Selling, general, and administrative (G&A) expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were $35.5 million compared to $16.5 million for the corresponding period in 2021.
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities were $478.2 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $388.6 million as of December 31, 2021.
Comments