IAC/InterActive Q3 results miss, co cuts Dotdash Meredith FY adj. EBITDA guidance
Nov. 08, 2022 4:06 PM ETIAC Inc. (IAC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ:IAC): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.74 misses by $0.16.
- Revenue of $1.3B (+40.7% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
- Q3 Dotdash Meredith pro forma revenue fell 19% Y/Y to $467.1M.
- Q3 Angi (ANGI) revenue increased 8% Y/Y to $498M.
- "Though smaller than it used to be, Angi is still among the largest assets in IAC, and Angi’s business results matter a great deal to the overall success at IAC - and those results have not been good. Not only did we burn capital, but we spread it too thin and lost focus on some fundamentals," IAC CEO Joey Levin said in an earnings shareholder letter.
- Levin said IAC currently expects $240M to $250M of adj. EBITDA for Dotdash Meredith in 2022, compared to an earlier guidance of $300M.
- Levin also said that Dec. 2022 would be the last month IAC would release monthly metrics. The company will return to quarterly disclosure in Q1 2023.
- Press release
- Shares +3.1% after hours.
