Upstart Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.24 misses by $0.16, revenue of $157.23M misses by $12.21M

Nov. 08, 2022
  • Upstart press release (NASDAQ:UPST): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.24 misses by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $157.23M (-31.0% Y/Y) misses by $12.21M.
  • Transaction Volume and Conversion Rate. Bank partners originated 188,519 loans, totaling $1.9 billion, across our platform in the third quarter, down 48% from the same quarter of the prior year.
  • Conversion on rate requests was 10% in the third quarter of 2022, down from 23% in the same quarter of the prior year.

  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, Upstart expects:

    • Revenue of approximately $125 to $145 million vs. $185.32M consensus
      • Revenue from fees of approximately $160 million
      • Net interest income of approximately ($25) million
    • Contribution Margin of approximately 54%
    • Net Income of approximately ($87) million
    • Adjusted Net Income of approximately ($40) million
    • Adjusted EBITDA of approximately ($35) million

