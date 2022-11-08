Upstart Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.24 misses by $0.16, revenue of $157.23M misses by $12.21M
Nov. 08, 2022 4:06 PM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Upstart press release (NASDAQ:UPST): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.24 misses by $0.16.
- Revenue of $157.23M (-31.0% Y/Y) misses by $12.21M.
- Transaction Volume and Conversion Rate. Bank partners originated 188,519 loans, totaling $1.9 billion, across our platform in the third quarter, down 48% from the same quarter of the prior year.
- Conversion on rate requests was 10% in the third quarter of 2022, down from 23% in the same quarter of the prior year.
-
For the fourth quarter of 2022, Upstart expects:
- Revenue of approximately $125 to $145 million vs. $185.32M consensus
- Revenue from fees of approximately $160 million
- Net interest income of approximately ($25) million
- Contribution Margin of approximately 54%
- Net Income of approximately ($87) million
- Adjusted Net Income of approximately ($40) million
- Adjusted EBITDA of approximately ($35) million
- Revenue of approximately $125 to $145 million vs. $185.32M consensus
Comments (22)