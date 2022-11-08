Marathon Digital Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.65 misses by $0.43, revenue of $12.69M misses by $6.77M
Nov. 08, 2022 4:08 PM ETMarathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Marathon Digital Holdings press release (NASDAQ:MARA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.65 misses by $0.43.
- Revenue of $12.69M (-75.5% Y/Y) misses by $6.77M.
- A total margin decline of $(68.8) million resulting from: Lower revenues from decreased production and bitcoin prices, totaling $(39.0) million. Increases in cost of revenues due to accelerated cost recognition from Hardin exit, totaling $(20.8) million.
- The Company produced 616 bitcoin in Q3 2022, a 51% decrease from 1,252 bitcoin in the third quarter of 2021 and a 13% sequential decrease from 707 bitcoin in the prior quarter. The lower production resulted from the previously announced exit from the Company’s facility in Hardin, MT and delays in the initial energization of the King Mountain facility in McCamey, TX.
Comments (4)