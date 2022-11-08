Gold Fields terminates agreement with Yamana Gold following rival deal

Nov. 08, 2022

  • Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) ended its deal to acquire Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) after Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) agreed to purchase the gold producer. Gold Fields rose 13%.
  • Yamana (AUY) is required to pay Gold Fields (GFI) a termination fee of $300 million, according to a statement.
  • On Monday Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) said it wouldn't raise its bid for Yamana Gold (AUY) after Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) submitted a rival offer that was considered superior.
  • Yamana's (AUY) board said Friday the new buyout bid is a "superior proposal" to the company's previous agreement with Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI).

