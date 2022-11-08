Halozyme Therapeutics Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.23, revenue of $208.98M beats by $17.81M

Nov. 08, 2022 4:11 PM ETHalozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Halozyme Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:HALO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.23.
  • Revenue of $208.98M (+80.4% Y/Y) beats by $17.81M.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Total revenue of $655M to $685M vs. consensus of $661.35M; GAAP operating income of $240M to $265M; GAAP net income of $170M to $195M and non-GAAP net income of $295M to $320M; GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.20 to $1.35 due to acquisition related costs in 2022; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be $2.10 to $2.25 vs. consensus of $2.04.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.