Halozyme Therapeutics Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.23, revenue of $208.98M beats by $17.81M
Nov. 08, 2022 4:11 PM ETHalozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Halozyme Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:HALO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.23.
- Revenue of $208.98M (+80.4% Y/Y) beats by $17.81M.
- FY2022 Outlook: Total revenue of $655M to $685M vs. consensus of $661.35M; GAAP operating income of $240M to $265M; GAAP net income of $170M to $195M and non-GAAP net income of $295M to $320M; GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.20 to $1.35 due to acquisition related costs in 2022; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be $2.10 to $2.25 vs. consensus of $2.04.
