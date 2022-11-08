NeuroPace GAAP EPS of -$0.48 beats by $0.06, revenue of $11.2M beats by $1.31M

  • NeuroPace press release (NASDAQ:NPCE): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.48 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $11.2M (+8.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.31M.

  • Net loss was $11.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of $8.1 million in the prior year period. Interest expense in the third quarter of 2022 was $1.9 million, compared to $1.8 million in the prior year period.

  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $85.4 million down from $92.4 million as of June 30, 2022, and long-term borrowings were $52.0 million as of September 30, 2022.

  • Updated 2022 Financial Guidance- Total revenue of $44.5 million to $45.5 million vs $44M Consensus compared to the previous expectation of $43 million to $45 million.

