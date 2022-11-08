Gen Digital reports Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45, revenue of $748M
Nov. 08, 2022 4:13 PM ETNortonLifeLock Inc. (GEN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45.
- Revenue of $748M (+8% Y/Y).
- Bookings of $719 million, up 6% in USD and 11% in CC
- Operating Income of $388 million, up 7% in USD and 13% in CC
- Q3 Guidance: Q3 FY23 Revenue expected to be in the range of $925 million to $940 million, reflecting the first full quarter of Avast
- Q3 FY23 EPS expected to be in the range of $0.42 to $0.45
- Targeting annualized EPS of approximately $3 exiting fiscal year 2025
