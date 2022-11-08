Alarm.com Non-GAAP EPS of $0.55 beats by $0.05, revenue of $216.14M beats by $4.8M; cuts FY22 outlook

Nov. 08, 2022 4:14 PM ETAlarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Alarm.com press release (NASDAQ:ALRM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.55 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $216.14M (+12.4% Y/Y) beats by $4.8M.
  • Outlook:
  • For the full year of 2022: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $840.3 million to $842.5 million, which includes anticipated hardware and other revenue in the range of $324.0 million to $326.0 million. Prior total revenue outlook of $828.5M to $859M; consensus of $838.43M.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders is expected to be $1.84 to $1.85 per share. Prior non-GAAP adjusted EPS outlook of $1.89 to $1.91; consensus of $1.85.
  • For the fourth quarter of 2022: SaaS and license revenue is expected to be in the range of $130.5 million to $130.7 million.

