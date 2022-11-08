Blink Charging issues confident production outlook even as losses continue

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) reported record revenue of $17.25M in Q3 with both organic growth and recent acquisitions contributing to the tally.

Product revenue was up 177% higher to $13.36M, primarily driven by increased sales of commercial chargers, DC fast chargers, and residential chargers. Service revenue was 123% higher to $3.1M, driven by an increased number and greater utilization of chargers in Blink’s portfolio, significant increase in network fees, and increased revenues associated with the Blink Mobility ride-sharing service program.

The company said 7,834 charging stations were contracted, deployed or sold in Q3, which was 160% higher than the level from a year ago.

Gross profit rose 436% to $4.8M or 28% of revenue vs. just 14% of revenue a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at -$17.6M vs. -$8.4M a year ago.

Looking ahead, Blink Charging (BLNK) said it focused on ensuring that it positioned to efficiently manage the supply chain and aggressively compete for a share of the $7.5B in government funding that has been earmarked for EV infrastructure build-out. "With our goal of increasing the capacity of our Bowie plant from 10,000 units today to 50,000 units by 2024, combined with the addition of a new facility, we believe we can increase our future U.S. charger production up to 100,000 chargers per year," noted CEO Michael Farkas.

Shares of Blink Charging (BLNK) traded flat in the after-hours session after dropping 1.76% during the regular session. BLNK carved out a new post-IPO low of $11.86 earlier in the day.