Novavax updated 2022 revenue guidance falls below consensus estimate

Nov. 08, 2022 4:27 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA

  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) said it is now projecting 2022 revenue of $2B, below the consensus estimate of $2.01B and at the low end of its prior guidance of $2B-$2.3B.
  • In Q3 2022, the vaccine maker beat on the top line but badly missed on the bottom line.
  • In the quarter, Novavax's (NVAX) net loss narrowed ~48% to $168.6M compared to the prior-year period (-$2.15 per share, basis and diluted vs. -$4.31).
  • Revenue surged ~311% year over year to ~$734.6M.
  • Expenses in the quarter reflected $434.6M in cost of sales expenses. There were none in Q3 2021.
  • The company ended the quarter with ~2.3B in cash and cash equivalents, a ~15% decline from Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Taylor Carmichael views Novavax (NVAX) as a strong buy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.