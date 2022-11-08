Novavax updated 2022 revenue guidance falls below consensus estimate
Nov. 08, 2022 4:27 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) said it is now projecting 2022 revenue of $2B, below the consensus estimate of $2.01B and at the low end of its prior guidance of $2B-$2.3B.
- In Q3 2022, the vaccine maker beat on the top line but badly missed on the bottom line.
- In the quarter, Novavax's (NVAX) net loss narrowed ~48% to $168.6M compared to the prior-year period (-$2.15 per share, basis and diluted vs. -$4.31).
- Revenue surged ~311% year over year to ~$734.6M.
- Expenses in the quarter reflected $434.6M in cost of sales expenses. There were none in Q3 2021.
- The company ended the quarter with ~2.3B in cash and cash equivalents, a ~15% decline from Dec. 31, 2021.
