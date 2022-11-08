Sitio Royalties Corp. reports Q3 results
Nov. 08, 2022 4:16 PM ETSitio Royalties Corp. (STR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Sitio Royalties Corp. press release (NYSE:STR): Q3 Revenue of $115.49M (+241.8% Y/Y) in-line.
- Net income of $69.0 million, down 4% sequentially from 2Q 2022 and cash flow from operations of $82.6 million, up 89% sequentially from 2Q 2022
- Adjusted EBITDA of $106.3 million, up 38% sequentially from 2Q 2022 and Discretionary Cash Flow of $93.4 million, up 24% sequentially from 2Q 2022
- Declared 3Q 2022 dividend of $0.72 per share of Class A Common Stock; implied annualized dividend yield of 9.4% based on STR's Class A Common Stock closing price of $30.64 on November 7, 2022
- 131.1 net producing wells online as of September 30, 2022, a sequential increase from 2Q 2022 of 4.3 net wells, or 3.4%
- 4.1 net wells turned-in-line ("TIL") during 3Q 2022, approximately 95% of which were in the Permian Basin
- 26.7 net line-of-sight ("LOS") wells as of September 30, 2022, comprised of 15.9 net spuds and 10.8 net permits, with approximately 91% of total net LOS wells in the Permian Basin
