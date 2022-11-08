Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is 6.9% lower after hours following a miss on top and bottom lines in its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, though a closely watched number for streaming subscribers came in impressive.

Operating income on the entertainment side tumbled amid heavy streaming investment and the ad slowdown - while, like last quarter, Parks carried the company with revenue gains of 36% and operating profits that more than doubled.

Overall revenues grew 9% to $20.15B, somewhat below expectations for growth of nearly 16%.

Total segment operating income was also short of expectations, coming in at $1.6B (up just 1% year-over-year) vs. consensus for $2.05B. Net income rose by 1% as well, to $162M.

The company added 12.1M Disney+ subscribers, though, above expectations for 9.3M net additions. In all it added 14.6M total subscriptions.

CEO Bob Chapek focused on a "strong year" with "some of our best storytelling yet, record results at our Parks, Experiences and Products segment, and outstanding subscriber growth at our direct-to-consumer services, which added nearly 57 million subscriptions this year for a total of more than 235 million."

Chapek said the company expected "DTC operating losses to narrow going forward and that Disney+ will still achieve profitability in fiscal 2024," crediting upcoming price increases and December's addition of an ad-supported service tier to Disney+.

Revenue by segment: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, $12.73B (down 3%); Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, $7.43B (up 36%).

Operating income by segment: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, $83M (down 91%); Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, $1.51B (up 137%).

Cash from continuing operations fell 4% to $2.52B, and free cash flow slipped 10% to $1.38B.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.