Amyris GAAP EPS of -$0.50 misses by $0.42, revenue of $71.1M misses by $20.07M

  • Amyris press release (NASDAQ:AMRS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.50 misses by $0.42.
  • Revenue of $71.1M (+48.4% Y/Y) misses by $20.07M.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of $28.5 million, or 40% of revenue, increased from $17.7 million, or 37% of revenue in Q3 2021.
  • Cash at the end of Q3 2022 was $24.6 million, compared to $106.5 million at the end of Q2 2022.
  • Outlook: "Consumer revenue is expected to continue growing at the current rate. Ingredients revenue is accelerating supported by increased Barra Bonita production output and shipments in the fourth quarter. As a result, Q4 2022 core revenue is expected to be more than $100 million," report.

