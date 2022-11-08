Amyris GAAP EPS of -$0.50 misses by $0.42, revenue of $71.1M misses by $20.07M
Nov. 08, 2022 4:17 PM ETAmyris, Inc. (AMRS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Amyris press release (NASDAQ:AMRS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.50 misses by $0.42.
- Revenue of $71.1M (+48.4% Y/Y) misses by $20.07M.
- Non-GAAP gross margin of $28.5 million, or 40% of revenue, increased from $17.7 million, or 37% of revenue in Q3 2021.
- Cash at the end of Q3 2022 was $24.6 million, compared to $106.5 million at the end of Q2 2022.
- Outlook: "Consumer revenue is expected to continue growing at the current rate. Ingredients revenue is accelerating supported by increased Barra Bonita production output and shipments in the fourth quarter. As a result, Q4 2022 core revenue is expected to be more than $100 million," report.
Comments (2)