Quotient Technology GAAP EPS of -$0.07 misses by $0.11, revenue of $70.34M misses by $2M

Nov. 08, 2022 4:19 PM ETQuotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Quotient Technology press release (NYSE:QUOT): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.07 misses by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $70.34M (-48.2% Y/Y) misses by $2M.
  • Quotient's guidance for the fourth quarter 2022:
  • Revenue: $76 million to $91 million vs $81.14M consensus.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Profit: $42 million to $55 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $13 million to $18 million
  • Operating Cash Flow: $6 million to $11 million
  • Quotient's guidance for the full year 2022:
  • Revenue: $295 million to $310 million vs $315.86M consensus
  • Non-GAAP Gross Profit: $147 million to $160 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $15 million to $20 million
  • Operating Cash Flow: $0 million to $5 million

