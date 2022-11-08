Quotient Technology GAAP EPS of -$0.07 misses by $0.11, revenue of $70.34M misses by $2M
Nov. 08, 2022 4:19 PM ETQuotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Quotient Technology press release (NYSE:QUOT): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.07 misses by $0.11.
- Revenue of $70.34M (-48.2% Y/Y) misses by $2M.
- Quotient's guidance for the fourth quarter 2022:
- Revenue: $76 million to $91 million vs $81.14M consensus.
- Non-GAAP Gross Profit: $42 million to $55 million
- Adjusted EBITDA: $13 million to $18 million
- Operating Cash Flow: $6 million to $11 million
- Quotient's guidance for the full year 2022:
- Revenue: $295 million to $310 million vs $315.86M consensus
- Non-GAAP Gross Profit: $147 million to $160 million
- Adjusted EBITDA: $15 million to $20 million
- Operating Cash Flow: $0 million to $5 million
