Array Technologies Q3 results beat, co raises FY 2022 revenue, adj. EPS guidance
Nov. 08, 2022 4:20 PM ETArray Technologies, Inc. (ARRY)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Array Technologies press release (NASDAQ:ARRY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $515M (+172.9% Y/Y) beats by $118.07M.
- Total executed contracts and awarded orders at Sept. 30, 2022 were $1.8B, representing an increase of 77% from Sept. 30, 2021.
- Sees FY 2022 revenue to be in the range of $1.50B to $1.60B vs. prior outlook of $1.30B to $1.50B. The consensus revenue estimate is $1.47B.
- Sees FY 2022 adj. EPS to be in the range of $0.32 to $0.37 vs. prior outlook of $0.25 to $0.35. The consensus EPS estimate is $0.30.
