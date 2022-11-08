Synchronoss Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.04, revenue of $59.9M misses by $3.08M; cuts FY22 revenue outlook
Nov. 08, 2022 4:20 PM ETSynchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Synchronoss Technologies press release (NASDAQ:SNCR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $59.9M (-14.1% Y/Y) misses by $3.08M.
- 2022 Financial Outlook
- the Company now expects GAAP revenue for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, to be between $253.0 million and $260.0 million from a previous range of $260.0 million to $270.0 million. consensus $262.26M.
- the Company is maintaining the range of its full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA expectations to between $48.0 million and $55.0 million from a previous range of $45.0 million to $55.0 million.
- Compared to the third quarter of 2022, management expects fourth quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA to increase.
Comments