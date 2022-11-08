Supernus Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.33, revenue of $177.35M beats by $4.87M
Nov. 08, 2022 4:20 PM ETSupernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:SUPN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.33.
- Revenue of $177.35M (+19.4% Y/Y) beats by $4.87M.
- Third quarter 2022 Qelbree net product sales of $18.3 million increased 65% compared to second quarter of 2022;
- At September 30, 2022, the Company’s cash, cash equivalents, current and long-term marketable securities are approximately $523.7 million, compared to $458.8 million as of December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to cash generated from operations.
- Raised Outlook: Increasing full year 2022 operating earnings guidance to $35 million to $45 million, from $20 million to $40 million previously
- Increasing full year 2022 total revenues guidance to $650 million to $680 million, from $640 million to $680 million previously
