Fidelity National Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 misses by $0.39, revenue of $3.21B misses by $10M

Nov. 08, 2022 4:21 PM ETFidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Fidelity National Financial press release (NYSE:FNF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 misses by $0.39.
  • Revenue of $3.21B (-17.5% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • Direct title premiums of $688 million, a 23% decrease from third quarter of 2021
  • Agency title premiums of $1.0 billion, a 27% decrease from third quarter of 2021
  • Commercial revenue of $381 million, a 4% increase from third quarter of 2021
  • Purchase orders opened decreased 22% on a daily basis and purchase orders closed decreased 23% on a daily basis from the third quarter of 2021
  • Refinance orders opened decreased 75% on a daily basis and refinance orders closed decreased 76% on a daily basis from third quarter of 2021
  • Commercial orders opened decreased 18% and commercial orders closed decreased 12% from third quarter of 2021
  • Total fee per file of $3,621 for the third quarter, a 40% increase over third quarter of 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments (12)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.