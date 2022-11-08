Fidelity National Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 misses by $0.39, revenue of $3.21B misses by $10M
Nov. 08, 2022 4:21 PM ET
- Fidelity National Financial press release (NYSE:FNF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 misses by $0.39.
- Revenue of $3.21B (-17.5% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- Direct title premiums of $688 million, a 23% decrease from third quarter of 2021
- Agency title premiums of $1.0 billion, a 27% decrease from third quarter of 2021
- Commercial revenue of $381 million, a 4% increase from third quarter of 2021
- Purchase orders opened decreased 22% on a daily basis and purchase orders closed decreased 23% on a daily basis from the third quarter of 2021
- Refinance orders opened decreased 75% on a daily basis and refinance orders closed decreased 76% on a daily basis from third quarter of 2021
- Commercial orders opened decreased 18% and commercial orders closed decreased 12% from third quarter of 2021
- Total fee per file of $3,621 for the third quarter, a 40% increase over third quarter of 2021.
