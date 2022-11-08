Spirit Realty Capital FFO of $0.93 beats by $0.02
Nov. 08, 2022
- Spirit Realty Capital press release (NYSE:SRC): Q3 FFO of $0.93 beats by $0.02.
- “Spirit’s portfolio maintained its high performance through the third quarter, allowing for a four percent increase in the common dividend. We continued successfully funding our investment program, primarily through accretive dispositions, and took further steps to enhance our long-term liquidity. While capital markets volatility is putting pressure on our current cost of equity, we believe we are well positioned to take advantage of the attractive opportunities developing in our opportunity set and the resulting value that can be created for our shareholders,” stated Jackson Hsieh, President and Chief Executive Officer.
- FY2022 Outlook: AFFO per share of $3.55 to $3.57; Capital deployment of approximately $1.5B (comprised of acquisitions and revenue producing capital expenditures); Dispositions of $250M to $300M.
