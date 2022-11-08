GoodRx Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 beats by $0.03, revenue of $187.3M beats by $2.29M
Nov. 08, 2022 4:23 PM ETGoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- GoodRx Holdings press release (NASDAQ:GDRX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $187.3M (-4.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.29M.
- “Looking ahead, we will continue to prioritize profitability and cash flow, while efficiently expanding our core platform capabilities to scale our business, strengthen our value proposition, and leverage our strong brand to reach more consumers. I am proud of the progress the GoodRx team made this quarter, and I look forward to improving upon it over the quarters to come as we further our mission while creating value for shareholders,” concluded Hirsch.
- For Q4, the company expects revenue in the range of ~$175M to $180M vs. consensus of $204.86M; Adjusted EBITDA Margin in low-to-mid-twenty-percent range.
Comments