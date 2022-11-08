Axon Enterprise Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.11, revenue of $312M beats by $32.1M

Nov. 08, 2022 4:23 PM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Axon Enterprise press release (NASDAQ:AXON): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $312M (+34.5% Y/Y) beats by $32.1M.
  • Shares +8%.
  • Axon's full year 2022 revenue expectation has improved to a range of $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion vs. $1.11B consensus, reflecting approximately 34% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Previously, Axon had guided to a range of $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion, reflecting 27% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.
  • We now expect to deliver 2022 Adjusted EBITDA between $215 million and $220 million, compared with our previous expectation that we would deliver Adjusted EBITDA of about $200 million.

