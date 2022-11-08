New Relic Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 beats by $0.19, revenue of $226.91M beats by $4.4M
Nov. 08, 2022 4:23 PM ETNew Relic, Inc. (NEWR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- New Relic press release (NYSE:NEWR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 beats by $0.19.
- Revenue of $226.91M (+16.0% Y/Y) beats by $4.4M.
- Q3 Guidance: Revenue between $230 million and $235 million, representing year-over-year growth of 13.0% and 15.4% respectively. That compares to consensus of $235.63M
- Non-GAAP income from operations between $9 million and $11 million.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to New Relic per diluted share between $0.14 and $ vs. consensus of $0.14
- Full year Guidance: Revenue between $912 million and $920 million, representing year-over-year growth of 16.1% and 17.1% respectively, vs. consensus of $920.52M.
- Non-GAAP income from operations between $8 million and $12 million
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to New Relic per diluted share between $0.16 and $0.22 vs. consensus of $0.09
