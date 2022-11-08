Northern Oil & Gas Non-GAAP EPS of $1.80 beats by $0.05, revenue of $791.64M beats by $374.37M

Nov. 08, 2022 4:29 PM ETNorthern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Northern Oil & Gas press release (NYSE:NOG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.80 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $791.64M (+502.0% Y/Y) beats by $374.37M.
  • Record quarterly production of 79,123 Boe per day (57% oil), an increase of 37% from the third quarter of 2021
  • Third quarter GAAP cash flow from operations of $276.8 million. Excluding changes in net working capital, cash flow from operations was $269.3 million, an increase of 7% sequentially from the second quarter of 2022
  • Capital expenditures of $154.5 million during the third quarter (excluding non-budgeted acquisitions) were higher because of accelerated activity and strong Ground Game execution
  • Free Cash Flow of $110.6 million during the third quarter, an increase of 99% from the third quarter of 2021.

