LiveVox GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.01, revenue of $35.3M beats by $0.12M

Nov. 08, 2022 4:31 PM ETLiveVox Holdings, Inc. (LVOX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • LiveVox press release (NASDAQ:LVOX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $35.3M beats by $0.12M.
  • Fourth Quarter of 2022 Guidance:
  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $33.7 million to $35.2 million vs $35.86M consensus, representing growth of 6% to 10% year-over-year.
  • Contract revenue is expected to be in the range of $28.0 million to $29.0 million, representing growth of 15% to 19% year-over-year.
  • Excess usage revenue is expected to be in the range of $5.7 million to $6.2 million, representing decline of 24% to 18% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $(1.6) million to $0.4 million.
  • Full Year 2022 Guidance:
  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $134.0 million to $135.5 million vs $136.12M consensus, representing growth of 12% to 14% year-over-year.
  • Contract revenue is expected to be in the range of $108.0 million to $109.0 million, representing growth of 19% to 20% year-over-year.
  • Excess usage revenue is expected to be in the range of $26.0 million to $26.5 million, representing decline of 10% to 8% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss is now expected to be in the range of $17.0 million to $15.0 million.

