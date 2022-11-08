The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) stock traded in a volatile manner after posting a Q3 earnings report showed lightening losses but slower sales.

The e-commerce company posted an adjusted EPS loss of $0.38 in the third quarter alongside $143M in revenue. Analysts had expected a $0.40 loss and $149.2M, respectively. Gross Merchandise Value jumped 20% from the prior year to $441M.

“As we continue to focus on profitable growth, our objective is to accelerate our timeline to profitability and demonstrate the efficacy of our business model,” CEO Rati Sahi Levesque said. “We believe there are levers in the business that may enable us to reach profitability with lower top-line growth than previously projected.”

Specifically, the company is eyeing an overhaul of its consignment commission structure, a shift of its pricing models, a trimming of costs, and new revenue streams outside of its core business. These key areas of focus are expected to better the business moving forward, but “may take a quarter or two for these initiatives to be fully reflected in our financial results.”

Adjusted EBITDA losses are expected to continue into the fourth quarter, with a range of a $27M to $23M loss projected by management. Additionally, a Q4 revenue guide of $145M to $165M came in short of the $174.83M.

Shares fell nearly 8% shortly after the print before rebounding back to a modest gain by 4:30PM ET.

