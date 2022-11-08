PubMatic Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.02, revenue of $64.5M misses by $2.49M
Nov. 08, 2022 4:32 PM ETPubMatic, Inc. (PUBM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- PubMatic press release (NASDAQ:PUBM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $64.5M (+11.0% Y/Y) misses by $2.49M.
- For Q4, the company expects revenue between $75M to $78M or 1% at the midpoint for year over year growth vs. consensus of $94.81M and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $33 M to $36M, representing approximately a 45% margin at the midpoint.
- For FY2022, revenue to be in the range of $257M to $260M, representing year-over-year growth of 14% at the midpoint vs. consensus of $278.57M and Adjusted EBITDA of $98M to $101M, or 38% margin at the midpoint.
Comments (1)