Revance Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$1.17 misses by $0.23, revenue of $29M beats by $0.76M
Nov. 08, 2022 4:34 PM ETRevance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Revance Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:RVNC): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.17 misses by $0.23.
- Revenue of $29M (+47.2% Y/Y) beats by $0.76M.
2022 Financial Outlook- Revance expects its 2022 GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses to be on the upper end of its previously announced guidance ranges of $375 million to $400 million and $260 million to $280 million, respectively.
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $378.6 million, an additional $100 million of notes available for issuance through Athyrium Capital, and anticipated revenues and expenditures,
