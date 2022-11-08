GXO Logistics Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.05, revenue of $2.29B beats by $40M

Nov. 08, 2022 4:34 PM ETGXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • GXO Logistics press release (NYSE:GXO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $2.29B (+16.2% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Organic revenue growth of 16%.
  • GXO generated $116 million of cash flow from operations, compared with $105 million for the third quarter 2021
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Organic revenue growth of 12%-16%
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.70-$2.90 vs, consensus of $2.77
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $715 million to $750 million
  • Return on invested capital of greater than 30%
  • Free cash flow of approximately 30% of adjusted EBITDA

