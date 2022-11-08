ShotSpotter GAAP EPS beats, revenue misses, guidance narrowed

Nov. 08, 2022 4:34 PM ETShotSpotter, Inc. (SSTI)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • ShotSpotter press release (NASDAQ:SSTI): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.33 beats by $0.38.
  • Revenue of $18.8M (+29.7% Y/Y) misses by $1.04M.
  • The company narrowed its full year 2022 revenue guidance range to $81 million to $82 million, representing approximately 40% year-over-year growth at the midpoint compared to 2021. Consensus is $82.17M.
  • The company introduced its full year 2023 revenue guidance of $94 million to $96 million, representing approximately 17% year-over-year growth at the midpoint compared to full year 2022 revenue guidance. Consensus is $94.96M.
  • Shares -4.15%.

