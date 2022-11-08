National Health Investors FFO of $1.06 in-line, revenue of $76.3M beats by $2.1M
Nov. 08, 2022
- National Health Investors press release (NYSE:NHI): Q3 FFO of $1.06 in-line.
- Revenue of $76.3M (+3.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.1M.
- At October 31, 2022, NHI had no amount outstanding under the $700 million revolving credit facility and approximately $31.7 million in corporate cash and cash equivalents.
- The Company has approximately $415.7 million available under the ATM program.
- During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, NHI repurchased through open market transactions approximately 1.3 million and approximately 2.5 million shares of its common stock, respectively, for an average price of $61.56 per share.
- NHI reiterates the 2022 annual guidance range provided on August 8, 2022.
