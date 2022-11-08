Marathon Digital Q3 net loss nearly triples Y/Y, earnings and revenue miss

Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) Q3 net loss almost tripled from the year-ago quarter, and its earnings and revenue fell short of consensus estimates, as the bitcoin (BTC-USD) miner's exit from its facility in Hardin, Montana along with depressed token prices resulted in lower BTC production during the quarter.

MARA stock dipped 2.3% in extended trading.

Still, “we sequentially improved our bitcoin production each month during the quarter as we rebuilt our hash rate from approximately 0.7 exahashes per second in early July to 3.8 exahashes per second by September 30," said Chairman and CEO Fred Thiel. "This progress continued subsequent to the quarter’s end as we increased our hash rate an additional 84% to approximately 7 exahashes per second by November 1."

The miner produced 616 bitcoins (BTC-USD) in Q3, a Y/Y slump of 51% and a Q/Q decline of 13%. Aside from the exit from its Hardin facility, the company saw delays in the initial energization of the King Mountain facility in McCamey, Texas.

Q3 net loss per share of -$0.65, missing the average analyst estimate of -$0.22, and widened from -$0.22 in Q3 of last year.

Revenue of $12.69M, falling short of the $19.46M consensus, dropped from $51.71M for the three months ended Sept. 20, 2021.

Cost of revenue was $40.07M compared with $10.26M a year before, driven mostly by accelerated cost recognition from its Hardin exit.

Impairment of digital currencies of $5.90M eased a bit from $6.73M a year earlier. And an impairment charge related with the previously announced Compute North bankruptcy stood at $39.0M.

Adjusted EBITDA loss came in at $8.70M in Q3 vs. a gain of $78.78M in Q3 2021.

