Lemonade GAAP EPS of -$1.37 misses by $0.01, revenue of $74M beats by $9.26M
Nov. 08, 2022 4:38 PM ETLemonade, Inc. (LMND)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Lemonade press release (NYSE:LMND): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.37 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $74M (+107.3% Y/Y) beats by $9.26M.
- Shares -3.3%
- Q4 Guidance:
- • In force premium at December 31, 2022 of $612 - $615 million
- Gross earned premium of $147 - $150 million
- Revenue of $77 - $80 million vs $80.7M consensus
- Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($65) - ($62) million
- Stock-based compensation expense of approximately $16 million
- Capital expenditures of approximately $3 million
- Weighted total common shares outstanding of approximately 70 million
- FY22 Guidnce:
- In force premium at December 31 of $612 - $615 million
- Gross earned premium of $486 - $489 million
- Revenue of $245 - $248 million from prior outlook of $236-$239M vs. $238.74M consensus
- Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($238) - ($235) million
- Stock-based compensation expense of approximately $60 million
- Capital expenditures of approximately $11 million
- Weighted total common shares outstanding of approximately 65 million
