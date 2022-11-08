Lemonade GAAP EPS of -$1.37 misses by $0.01, revenue of $74M beats by $9.26M

Nov. 08, 2022
  • Lemonade press release (NYSE:LMND): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.37 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $74M (+107.3% Y/Y) beats by $9.26M.
  • Shares -3.3%
  • Q4 Guidance:
  • • In force premium at December 31, 2022 of $612 - $615 million
  • Gross earned premium of $147 - $150 million
  • Revenue of $77 - $80 million vs $80.7M consensus
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($65) - ($62) million
  • Stock-based compensation expense of approximately $16 million
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $3 million
  • Weighted total common shares outstanding of approximately 70 million
  • FY22 Guidnce:
  • In force premium at December 31 of $612 - $615 million
  • Gross earned premium of $486 - $489 million
  • Revenue of $245 - $248 million from prior outlook of $236-$239M vs. $238.74M consensus
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($238) - ($235) million
  • Stock-based compensation expense of approximately $60 million
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $11 million
  • Weighted total common shares outstanding of approximately 65 million

