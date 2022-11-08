Coherus BioSciences Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.96 misses by $0.32, revenue of $45.42M misses by $10.94M
Nov. 08, 2022
- Coherus BioSciences press release (NASDAQ:CHRS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.96 misses by $0.32.
- Revenue of $45.42M (-44.9% Y/Y) misses by $10.94M.
- Research and development (R&D) expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was $45.8 million and $54.1 million, respectively.
- Cash and cash equivalents were $286.8 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $417.2 million at December 31, 2021.
- Outlook: Coherus is revising the guidance range of combined 2022 R&D and SG&A expenses from $375 - $395 million to a range of $375 - $385 million.
