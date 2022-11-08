Solid Power GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.04, revenue of $2.81M beats by $2.07M
Nov. 08, 2022 4:42 PM ETSolid Power, Inc. (SLDP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Solid Power press release (NASDAQ:SLDP): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $2.81M (+346.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.07M.
- Given the timing of development of the EV cell and the targeted commencement of production at the electrolyte production facility, Solid Power now expects total 2022 cash investment to be between $120M - $130M. Solid Power expects to have total combined cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and long-term investments of between $460M to $470M at the end of the year.
Comments