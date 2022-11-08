Darling Ingredients GAAP EPS of $1.17 misses by $0.25, revenue of $1.75B beats by $110M

Nov. 08, 2022 4:43 PM ETDarling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Darling Ingredients press release (NYSE:DAR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.17 misses by $0.25.
  • Revenue of $1.75B (+47.1% Y/Y) beats by $110M.
  • "Darling Ingredients delivered another strong quarter, carrying great momentum to finish the year with record earnings," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "Strong worldwide demand for fats and proteins will continue to be a tailwind for our global ingredients business. Diamond Green Diesel III is expected to come on-line within the next week, six months ahead of schedule. This, once again, showcases our strength and expertise to satisfy demand for decarbonization solutions in a meaningful way."

