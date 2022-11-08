Allbirds Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.02, revenue of $72.7M beats by $4.92M

Nov. 08, 2022 4:44 PM ETAllbirds, Inc. (BIRD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Allbirds press release (NASDAQ:BIRD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $72.7M (+15.9% Y/Y) beats by $4.92M.
  • Allbirds is providing the following financial guidance targets for the fourth quarter of 2022,
  • Adjusted net revenue of $92 million to $102 million vs $101.97M Consensus representing growth in the range of (5)% to 5% versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $8.5 million to $3.5 million.
  • Allbirds is maintaining its guidance targets for full year 2022- Adjusted net revenue of $305 million to $315 million vs $310.48M Consensus representing growth in the range of 10% to 14%, including an estimated FX impact of 275-350 bps, versus fiscal 2021.

