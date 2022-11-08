Ampio Pharmaceuticals to implement 1-for-15 reverse stock split

Nov. 08, 2022 4:45 PM ETAmpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals (OTC:AMPE) said Tuesday it will implement a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
  • No fractional shares will be outstanding after the reverse split.
  • Ampio (OTC:AMPE) had ~226.3M shares outstanding prior to the reverse split.
  • The reverse stock split will not change the company's authorized shares, which will continue to consist of 310M shares authorized, of which 10M are preferred stock.
  • Ampio (OTC:AMPE) is implementing the reverse split to increase its share price and lift its trading suspension on the NYSE American.
  • The company's stock will begin trading on the OTC Pink Open Market on a post-split basis when markets open on Nov. 10.
  • Shares of Ampio (OTC:AMPE) ended 26.1% lower on Tuesday.
  • The firm in Aug. said it would cut its staff count by over 50% as it ended development of its experimental drug Ampion as part of a strategic review.

