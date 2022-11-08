Model N Non-GAAP EPS, revenue beats, guidance issued

Nov. 08, 2022 4:46 PM ETModel N, Inc. (MODN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Model N press release (NYSE:MODN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $58.2M (+14.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.82M.
  • FQ1 2023 revenue guidance in the range of $57.0M - $58.0M, vs. consensus of $56.38M. FY 2023 revenue expected to be in the range of $241.0M - $244.0M, vs. consensus of $242.25M.
  • FQ1 2023 expected to be in the range of $0.21 - $0.23, vs. consensus of $0.17. FY 2023 EPS expected to be in the range of $0.90 - $0.97, vs. consensus of $0.77.

