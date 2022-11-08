Paysign GAAP EPS of $0.02, revenue of $10.6M
Nov. 08, 2022 4:47 PM ETPaySign, Inc. (PAYS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Paysign press release (NASDAQ:PAYS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.02.
- Revenue of $10.6M (+36.4% Y/Y).
- Outlook: "With the growth in the business we experienced in the third quarter and our expectations for continued growth in the fourth quarter, we expect total revenue for 2022 to be $38.15 million to $38.35 million, representing growth of 29-30% over 2021. Plasma is estimated to make up over 90% of total revenue for 2022."
- "We expect to end the year with over 445 plasma centers and over 20 active pharma prepaid programs. Full-year gross profit margins are expected to be approximately 56.0%, with operating expenses expected to be between $21.00 million and $21.25 million as we continue to invest in people and technology and experience higher costs in insurance, travel and entertainment and other inflationary pressures......Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $5.50 million to $5.60 million," the management said.
