Net loss was $24.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $18.4 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were approximately $441.0 million as of September 30, 2022.

2022 Guidance- Seer continues to expect full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $14.0 million to $16.0 million. vs $15.38M Consensus.