Seer GAAP EPS of -$0.38 beats by $0.01, revenue of $4.0M beats by $0.49M

Nov. 08, 2022 4:50 PM ETSeer, Inc. (SEER)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Seer press release (NASDAQ:SEER): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.38 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $4.0M (+86.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.49M.

  • Gross profit was $1.9 million and gross margin was 49% for the third quarter of 2022.

  • Net loss was $24.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $18.4 million for the corresponding prior year period.

    Cash, cash equivalents and investments were approximately $441.0 million as of September 30, 2022.

    2022 Guidance- Seer continues to expect full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $14.0 million to $16.0 million. vs $15.38M Consensus.

