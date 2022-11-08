Montrose Environmental Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 misses by $0.01, revenue of $130.3M misses by $12.37M

Nov. 08, 2022 4:53 PM ETMontrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Montrose Environmental press release (NYSE:MEG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $130.3M (-1.7% Y/Y) misses by $12.37M.
  • Full Year 2022 Outlook:
  • The Company is maintaining the same midpoint of its revenue guidance and tightening the range to $535.0 million to $555.0 million, which is within the Company’s original revenue guidance range of $520.0 million to $570.0 million. Consensus $559.52M.
  • Company also continues to expect Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $68.0 million to $73.0 million for the full year 2022.

