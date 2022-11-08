American Equity Investment announces long-term partnership with 26North

  • American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) on Tuesday announced a long-term partnership with 26North Partners, a multi-asset platform in which it will acquire a stake.
  • Anant Bhalla, CEO and president of American Equity (AEL), will join 26North's board.
  • Bermuda-based reinsurer AeBe ISA, which is affiliated with 26North, reinsured ~$4.3B of reserves of American Equity (AEL) fixed indexed annuity policies from 2008 and 2010.
  • American Equity (AEL) estimates this will generate an initial capital release of over $250M and generate a positive ceding commission, which will increase its revenue-generating reinsured liabilities.
  • The reinsurance deal was effective as of Oct. 1.

