American Equity Investment announces long-term partnership with 26North
Nov. 08, 2022 4:53 PM ETAmerican Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) on Tuesday announced a long-term partnership with 26North Partners, a multi-asset platform in which it will acquire a stake.
- Anant Bhalla, CEO and president of American Equity (AEL), will join 26North's board.
- Bermuda-based reinsurer AeBe ISA, which is affiliated with 26North, reinsured ~$4.3B of reserves of American Equity (AEL) fixed indexed annuity policies from 2008 and 2010.
- American Equity (AEL) estimates this will generate an initial capital release of over $250M and generate a positive ceding commission, which will increase its revenue-generating reinsured liabilities.
- The reinsurance deal was effective as of Oct. 1.
Comments