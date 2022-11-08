Silk Road Medical GAAP EPS of -$0.29 beats by $0.14, revenue of $37.4M beats by $3.76M
Nov. 08, 2022 4:56 PM ETSilk Road Medical, Inc (SILK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Silk Road Medical press release (NASDAQ:SILK): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.29 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $37.4M (+51.4% Y/Y) beats by $3.76M.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $105.1 million as of September 30, 2022.
- Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $28.1 million compared to $18.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. Gross margin was 75% for the third quarter of 2022 and 2021.
2022 Financial Guidance- Silk Road Medical now projects revenue for the full year 2022 to range from $134 million to $137 million, vs $130.67M Consensus
